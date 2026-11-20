A US Marine was handed a suspended prison sentence for thefts in Tokyo and three other prefectures.

A Japanese court on Nov 20 sentenced a US Marine stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in western Japan to three years in prison, suspended for five years, for a series of thefts totalling 11 million yen (S$89,000) across Tokyo and three other prefectures.

In handing down the ruling, the Fukuoka District Court said the amount stolen was “extremely large” and that the acts “warrant a high degree of condemnation”, but noted that more than 90% of the money had been repaid. Prosecutors had sought a four-year prison term.

According to the ruling, Malik Ju’juan Lewis, 26, broke into businesses in Tokyo and the prefectures of Hiroshima, Yamaguchi and Fukuoka between Nov 9 and Dec 24, 2025 .

Judge Noboru Nakayama said Lewis committed the crimes to pay for his mother’s surgery, but that his circumstances, while understandable, did not justify his actions.

Damien Helms, 21, who was also stationed at the Iwakuni base and had conspired in some of the crimes, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison, suspended for four years. Prosecutors had sought a three-year prison term for him. KYODO NEWS