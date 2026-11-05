Straitstimes.com header logo

US Marine dies during training in Japan’s Okinawa

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A US military plane takes off at the Kadena US Air Force base in Kadena Town on the southern island of Okinawa, Japan.

A US military plane takes off at the Kadena US Air Force base in Kadena Town on the southern island of Okinawa, Japan.

PHOTO: REUTERS

TOKYO – A US Marine died after an incident during training in Japan’s Okinawa, a 3rd Marine Division spokesman told AFP on Nov 5.

“The incident took place on Nov 3,” spokesman Sebastian Riveraaponte said, confirming the death of the Marine following a training incident at Camp Schwab on the southern island.

The cause “is still under investigation”, he said, declining to disclose further details.

The name of the Marine is expected to be withheld until 24 hours after the person’s family has been notified, he said.

The United States has around 54,000 military personnel stationed in Japan, mostly on Okinawa.

Although the US military presence is key in Japan’s defence policy, crimes committed by US personnel have long been a thorn in relations between the close security allies.

In October, a US Marine stationed on Okinawa was arrested and indicted on suspicion of murdering a woman, triggering outrage in Japan. AFP

More on this topic
US, Japan, South Korea start joint sea drills as North Korea makes nuclear threat
See more on

United States

US military

Japan

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.