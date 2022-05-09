US lobby fears 'exodus' of foreign staff in China due to Covid-19 measures

Foreign workers are either significantly less likely to - or are refusing to - move to China because of Covid-related policies. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
29 min ago

SHENZHEN (REUTERS) - American businesses are struggling to persuade overseas staff to join them in China because of the country's strict Covid-19 control measures and ongoing lockdowns, the American Chamber of Commerce in China said on Monday (May 9).

In a survey of 121 members, 49 per cent said foreign workers are either significantly less likely to - or are refusing to - move to China because of pandemic-related policies, with 82 per cent singling out uncertainty over how long quarantine and lockdown times will last as the main reason.

"We are bracing for a mass exodus of foreign talent this summer, with fewer employees overseas willing to take up open positions here in China," said chamber chairman Colm Rafferty.

International flights into China remain extremely limited and subject to short-notice cancellations, with passengers needing approval from overseas Chinese embassies before boarding, and most arrivals requiring three weeks of quarantine.

"We understand China choosing to prioritise health and safety above all else, but the current measures are throttling US business confidence in China," Mr Rafferty said.

Overseas business groups continue to chafe against the Covid-19 controls that have seen most of the 25 million population of Shanghai in lockdown for over a month, with curbs also tightening in the capital Beijing.

The survey found that 51 per cent of respondents have either delayed or decreased investments as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, with 58 per cent having decreased their revenue projections for the year.

Last week, a European Union Chamber of Commerce in China survey found that almost a quarter of respondents were considering moving current or planned investments out of China, more than double the number at the start of the year.

More On This Topic
Expats leave as Shanghai's Covid-19 lockdown drags
China's pursuit of zero Covid-19 driving expats away
Related Stories
These 2 years lost (or not): Looking back at how S'pore coped with Covid-19
South Africa's latest surge a preview of Covid-19's next chapter?
Young South Koreans dread revival of 'hoeshik' work dinners as pandemic eases
Paxlovid fails to prevent Covid-19 infection of household members: Pfizer
Can I dine out with an unvaccinated friend? What you can and can't do from April 26
Singaporeans in Shanghai taking extended lockdown in their stride
Catch flights, not Covid-19: How do you pick a ‘safe’ travel destination?
Are masks still needed? It depends on the setting
Covid-19 is an episode in human history. But how do we tell its story?
How soon can you exercise after getting Covid-19 and what can you eat? Here are some tips

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top