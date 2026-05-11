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Chinese automakers like BYD are winning customers across Europe with their cheap EVs.

WASHINGTON – As President Donald Trump prepares to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, the US auto industry and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are hammering him with a simple message: Please don’t offer China any access to the US car market.

Mr Trump told the Detroit Economic Club in January that it would be “great” if Chinese automakers could build plants in the United States and employ Americans, adding: “I love that. Let China come in, let Japan come in.”

His comments rang alarm bells in an industry that has systematically lobbied successive administrations to bar Chinese cars from the US market with tough data security rules and high tariffs on electric vehicles.

So automakers, suppliers, steelmakers, unions and politicians have redoubled their efforts, arguing that Chinese automakers, with limitless state support, massive scale, an EV technology edge and rock-bottom prices, would crush domestic and other foreign producers, hollowing out the core of the US manufacturing base.

Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan went to the same forum in Detroit on May 7 specifically to urge Mr Trump not to make a deal with Mr Xi to allow Chinese investment in the US auto sector that brings Chinese-brand cars into US dealerships.

“Please don’t make a bad deal,” said Ms Slotkin, who also promoted her bipartisan Bill with Republican Senator Bernie Moreno of Ohio that would explicitly bar Chinese vehicles over data collection concerns.

Their Connected Vehicle Security Act, which has a bipartisan companion Bill in the House of Representatives, would codify a data rule effectively banning Chinese vehicles implemented by former president Joe Biden, making a reversal extremely difficult.

The House Bill would go further, banning industry partnerships with Chinese companies. Congressional aides told Reuters that with broad support, the legislation could pass in 2026, possibly attached to a transportation spending Bill.

“Every vehicle on American roads is a rolling data collection device, capturing information on location, movement, people and infrastructure in real time, and we cannot allow Chinese vehicles or components to be a part of that system,” Representatives Debbie Dingell, a Democrat, and Representative John Moolenaar, a Republican, said in a joint statement.

They are both from auto-heavy districts in Michigan. Some 74 House Democrats and 52 House Republicans signed letters recently urging Mr Trump not to allow Chinese automakers to enter the American market.

Industry backs ban

The US auto industry has shown unusual unity in supporting a ban.

Groups representing US and foreign-brand automakers, car dealers and parts manufacturers in March told the administration that China’s efforts to dominate global auto production and gain access to the US market “pose a direct threat to America’s global competitiveness, national security and automotive industrial base”.

Steel industry groups followed through with a similar letter on April 30, and the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF), which has criticised Mr Trump’s past tariffs on Chinese imports, also applauded the legislation to ban Chinese vehicles.

“Chinese automakers are not normal market competitors. Their EVs are the product of decades of state-backed mercantilism designed to help China capture global leadership in advanced industries,” said ITIF vice-president Stephen Ezell.

“Once China’s subsidised firms are embedded in the US market, the economic and national security damage would be far harder to reverse, and it would not be limited to Detroit,” Mr Ezell added.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in Detroit in April that there were no plans to change the connected car rule, and that autos were not on the agenda at the Beijing summit.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick also has ruled out Chinese investments in the US autos sector.

But Mr Scott Paul, president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing, a domestic industries group, said there is a strong concern that Mr Trump, who often talks of attracting more auto assembly plants to the US, could act alone.

“He’s left wiggle room in dealing with the auto sector,” Mr Paul said.

Any plant approved would take two to three years to launch production, leaving consequences to Mr Trump’s successor.

Auto workers work on the production line at the Zeekr factory in Ningbo, China. PHOTO: QILAI SHEN/NYTIMES

Especially vulnerable

The industry wants to avoid a repeat of Chinese automakers’ steady market share gains in Europe and Mexico.

A growing auto affordability crisis in the US, where Kelley Blue Book estimates the average vehicle list price now exceeds US$51,000 (S$65,000), makes existing producers especially vulnerable to cheaper Chinese models.

In 2025, Chinese brands doubled their share of Europe’s car market to 6 per cent, but took 14 per cent of Norway’s market, 9 per cent in Italy, 11 per cent in Britain and 9 per cent in Spain, and consumer interest in Chinese EVs is growing as the Iran war spikes petrol prices.

Canada is beginning to import 49,000 Chinese EVs annually, and 34 Chinese auto brands are now on sale in Mexico, accounting for about 15 per cent of that market at prices far below anything available in the US.

A growing auto affordability crisis in the US makes existing producers especially vulnerable to cheaper Chinese models. PHOTO: REUTERS

Geely’s EX2 EV starts at about US$22,700 in Mexico, more than twice its price in the cut-throat Chinese market, but far below the cheapest Tesla Model 3 US price of US$38,630.

Even Toyota, which undercut Detroit automakers in the 1980s and 1990s, is having difficulty with Chinese pricing in the Mexican market, said Toyota Motor North America division manager David Christ.

“Obviously, there’s some level of government support, or else they couldn’t transact at that price,” Mr Christ said in an interview. “So it has a huge impact on business.” REUTERS