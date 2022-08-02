US House Speaker to visit Taiwan today: Media reports

TAIPEI • Several Taiwan media outlets reported late yesterday that US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit Taiwan today and spend the night in Taipei, citing unidentified sources.

China has warned that its military would never "sit idly by" if Mrs Pelosi were to visit Taiwan, the self-ruled island which Beijing views as a renegade province.

The Liberty Times newspaper said Mrs Pelosi was scheduled to visit Taiwan's Parliament tomorrow morning before continuing her Asia trip.

It also cited Malaysia's media as saying Mrs Pelosi will arrive in Kuala Lumpur this morning for a brief visit.

The United Daily News, also citing unnamed sources, said "related officials" were told to receive Mrs Pelosi, who is set to arrive in the capital Taipei this evening at the soonest and spend the night there.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports.

Taiwan's Foreign Affairs Ministry said it has no comment on reports on Mrs Pelosi's travel plans.

REUTERS