US House Speaker Pelosi to meet Apple chipmaker TSMC chair Mark Liu in Taiwan

Mrs Nancy Pelosi and Mr Mark Liu will discuss implementation of the recently passed Chips and Science Act. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

TAIPEI (REUTERS) - US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will meet with Mark Liu, chairman of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the Washington Post reported on Tuesday (Aug 2).

Mrs Pelosi and Mr Liu will discuss implementation of the recently passed Chips and Science Act, which provides US$52 billion (S$72 billion) of US federal subsidies for domestic chip factories, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The meeting is planned for Wednesday Taiwan time, it said.

More On This Topic
China announces military drills around Taiwan as it 'sternly condemns' Pelosi's visit
ST Explains: Why Pelosi's Taiwan visit is raising US-China tensions

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top