US firm tests brain implant with patients in China in rare sign of cooperation between both sides

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SHANGHAI – A US company has tested a brain implant in four Chinese patients in Shanghai, a rare sign of cooperation as the two countries compete to develop the most advanced neurotechnology.

The company, Axoft, also said this week that it raised US$55 million (S$69 million).

It’s tested its device temporarily in 11 patients, including the four in Shanghai.

Axoft plans to study its device in more patients in China this year and is planning multiple clinical trials in the country, chief executive officer Paul Le Floch said.

It’s the first time a US brain implant company has disclosed that it’s tested a device in China – a significant milestone given neurotechnology is increasingly viewed as a new front in the tech race between the nations.

The Chinese government has said mastering the technology is a strategic priority and it intends to develop several world-leading companies by 2030.

Brain-computer interfaces, or BCIs, can be astounding medical treatments, enabling paralysed people to control computers and other electronic devices.

The technology could also be used to monitor productivity and potentially enhance brain function, making them appealing for industrial or military applications.

The US defence department’s research arm has funded work in the area, and a venture fund founded by the Central Intelligence Agency invested in two US brain implant start-ups.

Dozens of companies in the US, China and other countries are developing BCIs, backed by wealthy individuals and global investors.

Many US tech elite, including Mr Elon Musk, see brain augmentation as a necessary step for humanity as artificial intelligence becomes more powerful.

Mr Musk, the world’s richest person, founded brain technology company Neuralink in 2016.

Axoft was motivated to work in China in part because of how quickly it could test there, Dr Le Floch said. The work there was done through a local partner company. He declined to name that company or the Shanghai hospital.

Coma patients

Dr Le Floch is focusing on the technology’s medical applications and specifically using its implants to treat patients who are in comas or suffering from other disorders of consciousness.

First, he wants to measure a patient’s level of consciousness and determine whether the person might wake up.

After that, Axoft hopes to put its devices in patients recovering from brain injuries so that they can communicate via computer. Then, the company wants to build implants to help patients get better.

Massachusetts-based Axoft, founded in 2021, is using a new kind of brain implant material called Fleuron, which the company says is better at connecting to the brain than some other substances. It’s a flexible material that can be inserted deep into the brain.

Axoft has also tested the devices in the US and Panama and is planning more trials in the US and Europe.

To advance development, Axoft raised funds from a global set of investors, bringing its total fundraising to more than US$60 million.

The round announced on April 29 was led by C.P. Group Innovation, primarily based in Thailand, and participants included the China-based fund Gaorong Ventures, investment manager Hillhouse Investment, along with two US groups and others. Axoft declined to share the company’s valuation.

Dr Le Floch co-founded Axoft along with Dr Jia Liu, his PhD supervisor at Harvard University, and Harvard postdoc researcher Tianyang Ye, who are from China.

Gaorong senior vice-president Hongbo Zhao said that the fund invested in Axoft because he was impressed with Dr Liu’s work in flexible electronics.

Dr Zhao was so eager to make the investment that when Dr Liu was visiting Beijing in January, Dr Zhao found out what hotel he was staying at and showed up in the lobby to talk.

Axoft will use the money to support its studies, build more manufacturing capability and work on a submission to the US Food and Drug Administration, which it plans to send in 2027, Dr Le Floch said. BLOOMBERG