US envoy warns of investing chill amid China's virus curbs

BEIJING • China's biggest cities are doubling down on Covid-19 testing in a bid to stamp out persistent infections, as the US ambassador to the country warned that the zero-tolerance approach is likely to last beyond this year and actively chill foreign investment.

In Beijing, workers in key sectors including schools, hospitals and supermarkets, as well as delivery drivers and even people who live near airports with inbound flights, are being tested more often.

Shanghai announced plans to test the entire city every weekend until the end of July to stamp out the virus. Residential complexes where infections are found will be temporarily locked down.

The mass-testing drives come even as cases in China remain low in comparison to the rest of the world, which has largely eased curbs and is living with the virus.

Beijing reported seven new cases through mid-afternoon yesterday, while Shanghai had one new community case, city officials said during daily press briefings.

China is relying on frequent mass testing to stick to its zero-Covid stance in the face of the hyper-infectious Omicron variant.

Tens of thousands of lab-testing booths are being set up across large cities to allow regular swabbing to help uncover infection chains early and avert economically-crushing lockdowns. However, the approach, which includes travel restrictions and isolating close contacts in quarantine centres, is leaving China isolated from the rest of the world and exacting a heavy economic and social cost.

America's ambassador to China said on Thursday the stringent zero-Covid policy is actively discouraging United States and European investment in the world's second-biggest economy.

"My honest assumption is that we'll see the continuation of 'zero-Covid' probably into the beginning months of 2023 - that's what the Chinese government is signalling," Mr Nicholas Burns said during an online event.

Although the Chinese market is too important for foreign firms to leave entirely, Mr Burns said local chamber of commerce surveys and conversations suggest businesses remain uncertain about investing.

He added. "We don't see a lot of companies leaving lock, stock and barrel, but from the results that I've read and the conversations I've had with lots of business leaders here, I think there's a hesitancy to invest in future obligations until they can see the end of this," he said at the event hosted by the Brookings Institution think-tank.

Foreign Affairs Ministry spokes-man Wang Wenbin disputed that the country's zero-Covid approach is damaging investment.

"Sound pandemic containment is the foundation for socio-economic development and offers the most favourable business environment," he said. "Facts have proven that China's pandemic protocols meet China's situation and can stand the test of history."

Officials are betting the cost of testing and the small-scale disruption to daily life - tests can take just minutes - will be far less than the hit of shutting down cities.

Shanghai's lockdown came after a sluggish initial response to its outbreak and roiled global supply chains as companies like Tesla halted production for weeks. And there are signs that it is working.

Beijing officials said the latest outbreak linked to a bar cluster is stabilising and the situation is improving. Nationwide, 83 per cent of people over age 60 are fully vaccinated and 171 million have had boosters, said Dr He Qinghua, a National Health Commission official, at a briefing yesterday.

But Shanghai remains a laggard, with only 63 per cent fully vaccinated as at Thursday. Officials vowed to make vaccines more accessible, including administering shots at home for those who cannot make it to clinics.

The National Health Commission yesterday said China has established the world's largest monitoring network for disease and health risk factors. Noting that China has improved its disease prevention and control system over the past 10 years, the commission said there has been a significant fall in the infection and death rate of many diseases. The fight against the Covid-19 greatly improved China's disease control capability, said Dr Lei Zhenglong, a commission official.

BLOOMBERG, XINHUA