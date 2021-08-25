US envoy urges N. Korea to return to talks

SEOUL • The United States has no hostile intent towards Pyongyang and is open to meeting any time and any place, Washington's special envoy for North Korea said on Monday during a visit to South Korea.

Mr Sung Kim arrived in Seoul last Saturday for a four-day visit. The trip comes as a brief thaw in inter-Korean relations in July gave way to a new stand-off over US-South Korean military exercises that North Korea has warned could trigger a security crisis.

"The United States does not have hostile intent towards (North Korea)," Mr Kim told reporters after meeting his South Korean counterpart Noh Kyu-duk. "The ongoing (US-South Korea) combined military exercises are longstanding, routine, and purely defensive in nature and support the security of both our countries."

Mr Noh said the two discussed possible humanitarian aid to North Korea, as well as ways to restart stalled denuclearisation talks. "We agreed to work together to resume dialogue with North Korea as soon as possible," he said.

On Sunday, Mr Kim met Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong at the minister's residence, where they discussed ways for a speedy resumption of the peace process on the Korean peninsula, a foreign ministry official said.

In an interview with KBS, South Korea's national broadcaster, Mr Kim urged Pyongyang to return to dialogue, saying Washington was ready to address its concerns.

"We are willing to address the full range of issues and concerns including those that are of importance to DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea)," Mr Kim said.

The nine-day joint military exercise began on Aug 16, with silence so far from North Korean state media despite fears that the country could conduct a missile test or take other actions to underscore its disapproval.

North Korea has said it is open to diplomacy, but that the American overtures appear hollow while "hostile acts" such as the drills continue.

Meanwhile, nuclear envoys of South Korea and Russia discussed the Korean Peninsula issues, the South Korean foreign ministry said yesterday.

Mr Noh held a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov, who arrived in Seoul last Saturday for a six-day trip.

Mr Noh and Mr Morgulov exchanged opinions on the entire peninsula situation, discussing the bilateral cooperative ways to make progress in the complete denuclearisation of, and the permanent peace settlement on, the peninsula.

The South Korean diplomat called on Russia to play a constructive role in Pyongyang's return to dialogue.

REUTERS, XINHUA