US envoy urges N. Korea to return to nuclear talks

SEOUL • US special envoy for North Korea, Mr Stephen Biegun, urged Pyongyang yesterday to return to talks, dismissing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's year-end deadline while highlighting Washington's willingness to discuss "all issues of interest".

Tension has been rising in recent weeks as Pyongyang has held a series of weapon tests and waged a war of words with US President Donald Trump, stoking fears that the two countries could return to a collision course they had been on before launching diplomacy last year.

Mr Biegun arrived in Seoul on Sunday amid speculation that he might try to salvage negotiations by reaching out to North Korea, which has vowed to take an unspecified "new path" if Washington fails to soften its stance before the end of the year.

"The United States does not have a deadline. We have a goal," he told a joint news conference with his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon. "Let me speak directly to our counterparts in North Korea. It is time for us to do our jobs. Let's get this done. We are here, and you know how to reach us."

Mr Kim and Mr Trump has met three times since last year to negotiate an end to North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes, but there has been scant progress. Working-level talks led by Mr Biegun in October in Stockholm fell apart.

On Sunday, state media said North Korea had successfully conducted another test at a satellite launch site aimed at "restraining and overpowering the US nuclear threat" - in the second such test in a week.

Seoul officials are concerned that the flare-up may signal a repeat of earlier cycles of detente ending in escalations.

Mr Biegun, who also met South Korean President Moon Jae-in yesterday, expressed regret over statements from North Korean officials in recent weeks, describing them as "so hostile and negative and so unnecessary".

"But it does not have to be this way. It is not yet too late," he said.

Analysts said chances are slim for North Korea to accept Mr Biegun's call for dialogue, citing Pyongyang's recent statements that Washington had "nothing to offer" even if talks were to reopen.

"For North Koreans, Biegun effectively challenged their supreme leader by brushing off the year-end deadline," said Mr Shin Beom-chul, a senior fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul.

Mr Chun Yung-woo, a former South Korean nuclear envoy, said Mr Biegun's offer appeared to be aimed at undercutting Pyong-yang's bid to deal directly with Mr Trump.

Mr Trump's re-election battle and the impeachment inquiry against him in the United States may have led Mr Kim to overestimate North Korea's leverage, diplomatic sources told Reuters.

