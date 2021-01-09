US envoy to UN set to visit Taiwan, sparking China's ire

TAIPEI • The US ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft will visit Taiwan next week for meetings with senior leaders, Taiwan's government and the US mission to the UN said, prompting China to warn that they were playing with fire.

Beijing, which claims the self-governed island as its own territory, has been angered by stepped-up support for Taiwan from the outgoing Trump administration, including trips to Taipei by top US officials, further straining Sino-US ties.

Chinese fighter jets approached the island in August and September during the last two visits by US officials - by Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Keith Krach, respectively.

"During her trip, the ambassador will reinforce the US government's strong and ongoing support for Taiwan's international space in accord with the US one-China policy that is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three US-PRC joint communiques, and the Six Assurances to Taiwan," the US mission to the UN said in a statement on Thursday.

PRC refers to the People's Republic of China.

Ms Craft will be in Taiwan from Jan 13 to 15, it added.

While the United States, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, it is the island's strongest international backer and arms supplier, being obliged to help provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself under the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act.

China said it is firmly opposed to the visit. "We wish to remind the United States that whoever plays with fire will burn himself. The United States will pay a heavy price for its wrong action," China's UN mission said.

"China strongly urges the United States to stop its crazy provocation, stop creating new difficulties for China-US relations and the two countries' cooperation in the United Nations, and stop going further on the wrong path."

Taipei yesterday said Ms Craft, whom it called a "staunch friend", would meet President Tsai Ing-wen and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu.

The visit is highly symbolic as Taiwan is not a UN member, because of objections by China, which views the island as one of its provinces and not a country, and that only Beijing has a right to speak for Taiwan on the international stage.

Taiwan says that right belongs to its democratically elected government, not China.

Separately, index providers MSCI, FTSE Russell and S&P Dow Jones Indices have said they would remove three Chinese telecom companies from their benchmarks, part of a widening fallout from a US investment ban that has battered their share prices.

The deletions of China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom Hong Kong add to a raft of Chinese firms already dropped from indexes because of the ban and will force index tracking funds to sell their stocks.

REUTERS