US envoy Stephen Biegun urges North Korea to respond to calls for talks

SEOUL (REUTERS, AFP) - United States special envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun called on Pyongyang on Monday (Dec 16) to return its offer of talks, saying Washington is willing to discuss "all issues of interest".

The North has insisted that Washington offer it new concessions by the end of 2019, with the process largely deadlocked since the collapse of a summit in Hanoi in February.

Mr Biegun, speaking at a joint news conference in Seoul with his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon, said the US did not have a "deadline" but wanted to reopen negotiations.

"It is time for us to do our jobs. Let's get this done. We are here, and you know how to reach us," Mr Biegun said.

Tension has been rising in recent weeks as Pyongyang conducted a series of weapons tests, stoking fears the two countries could return to a collision course that they had been on before launching diplomacy last year.

Pyongyang has also issued a series of increasingly strident declarations in recent weeks.

"It is regrettable that the tone of these statements towards the United States, the Republic of Korea, Japan and our friends in Europe have been so hostile and negative and so unnecessary," he said.

Mr Biegun added that the US was "fully aware of the strong potential for North Korea to conduct a major provocation in the days ahead".

"To say the least, such an action will be most unhelpful in achieving lasting peace on the Korean peninsula," he added.