US envoy arrives in S. Korea as Pyongyang rejects talks

SEOUL • A US envoy arrived in South Korea yesterday in an effort to renew stalled nuclear talks with North Korea, hours after Pyongyang issued a statement saying it has no intention of sitting down with Washington and telling Seoul to "stop meddling".

US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, who has led working-level talks with the North Koreans, landed at a US military base south of Seoul, the media reported, and was due to meet South Korean officials today and tomorrow.

Earlier yesterday, Mr Kwon Jong Gun, director-general for US affairs at North Korea's foreign ministry, accused South Korea of misinterpreting a North Korean statement dismissing an "untimely rumour" about another summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump.

North Korea said last Saturday that it did not feel the need for a new summit, days after South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who had offered to mediate between Mr Kim and Mr Trump, suggested the two leaders meet again before the US elections in November.

"It is just the time for (South Korea) to stop meddling in others' affairs, but it seems there is no cure or prescription for its bad habit," Mr Kwon said in a statement carried by the North's official KCNA news agency.

"Explicitly speaking once again, we have no intention to sit face to face with the United States," the statement added.

Mr Trump and Mr Kim met for the first time in 2018 in Singapore, raising hopes for a negotiated end to North Korea's nuclear programme. But their second summit, in Vietnam last year, and subsequent working-level negotiations fell apart.

Professor Yang Moo-jin from the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul said Mr Kwon's statement reflected lingering inter-Korean tension and Pyongyang's view that nuclear issues should be discussed only with Washington.

"It also suggested that North Koreans would ditch the past concept of negotiations where the South played a broker role, and won't return to the table without major US concessions," Prof Yang said.

Mr Biegun had said last week that there was time for both sides to re-engage and "make substantial progress", but the coronavirus pandemic would make an in-person summit difficult before the US presidential election on Nov 3.

The coronavirus has complicated Mr Biegun's visit in a more personal way as well.

A newspaper reported that because of the outbreak, the envoy would not be visiting a Korean chicken soup restaurant that has been a regular stop on previous visits, and instead had arranged for the dish to be prepared at the US ambassador's residence.

Last month, North Korea abruptly raised tensions with South Korea and blew up a joint liaison office, just on its side of the border, before just as suddenly suspending plans for unspecified military actions.

REUTERS