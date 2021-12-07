US Embassy in Japan warns of suspected racial profiling by police there

TOKYO • The United States Embassy in Tokyo yesterday warned, in a tweet, of incidents of suspected racial profiling of non-Japanese by police.

Japan is a mostly ethnically homogeneous country although foreign labour is increasingly needed to make up for a declining and ageing population.

"The US Embassy has received reports of foreigners stopped and searched by Japanese police in suspected racial-profiling incidents. Several were detained, questioned and searched," the tweet said.

"US citizens should carry proof of immigration and request consular notification if detained."

The tweet is an unusual move by the US, a key Japanese ally.

A US Embassy spokesman said the embassy had nothing further to add to the tweet.

The National Police Agency could not immediately comment.

Asked about the US Embassy warning, top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said only that police question suspicious individuals based on various factors but those decisions are not based on a person's ethnicity or nationality.

A week ago, Japan closed its borders to all non-resident foreigners in one of the strongest global measures taken to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Founder of advocacy group Japan for Black Lives, Ms Naomi Kawahara, said racial profiling by Japanese police was nothing new, particularly for foreigners or mixed-race Japanese people.

"I had a friend who was questioned by police more than 30 times in the six years that he lived here," she said of her African-American friend, who left Japan a few years ago.

"Sometimes, it was in front of his house as he was about to walk his dog."

REUTERS