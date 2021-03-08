US disrupting South China Sea stability, says top Chinese diplomat

China's top diplomat has accused the United States and other Western nations of disrupting regional stability in the South China Sea, even as he urged South-east Asian countries to "press ahead" with the negotiations on a code of conduct to manage maritime and territorial disputes in the contested waters.

In a wide-ranging annual press conference yesterday that lasted more than 90 minutes, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi repeatedly warned the US against interfering in its domestic affairs, although he also held out an olive branch to the new Biden administration, calling for dialogue and cooperation.

Bilateral relations sank to a historic low under the Trump administration, with both sides engaged in disputes on issues including trade, technology, the pandemic and Taiwan, among others.

"Countries in the region and around the world in recent years can all see clearly that the factors for instability and security risks in the South China Sea come mainly from outside the region," he said yesterday, in response to a question from The Straits Times.

China and Asean have reached a common understanding on maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea, but "the US and some other Western countries want to see instability in the region", he said, adding that they had used the freedom of navigation principle to "stir up the situation" and created divisions among the parties in the contested waters.

The US and its allies such as Australia and Britain have conducted frequent freedom of navigation operations there in a bid to challenge China's territorial claims that overlap with those of Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei, the Philippines and Taiwan.

The resource-rich region is a potential flashpoint, and Beijing has laid claim to almost the entire South China Sea, building military bases on artificial islands there.

Since December 2019, an increasing number of countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, the US, Japan, France, Germany and Britain, have filed diplomatic notes to the United Nations rejecting Chinese claims to the region.

Mr Wang urged countries to "press ahead" with negotiations to conclude a code of conduct between China and Asean states on the South China Sea, but experts said this would be unlikely.

Dr Collin Koh, a research fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS), said senior officials from Asean and China were unable to meet face-to-face in the past year, which has stalled negotiations on the code.

"Most governments will want to get the pandemic under control before they will want to talk about the (code of conduct)," said Dr Koh, a maritime security expert.

Yesterday, Mr Wang also warned the US against supporting Taiwan's pro-independence movement, saying China will take military action to safeguard its sovereignty.

"We have the capability to thwart separatist attempts for Taiwan independence forces in whatever form," he said. He hoped the new US administration will abide by its one-China policy, recognising Taiwan as part of China.

He urged Washington to remove all "unreasonable restrictions" on bilateral cooperation. Both sides should engage in healthy competition fairly, he said, and cooperate on a Covid-19 response, economic recovery and climate change.

The Biden administration has indicated it will continue to be tough on China and may not roll back certain sanctions introduced by the previous president.

Associate Professor Li Mingjiang from RSIS pointed out that unlike during the previous Trump administration, there would be limited cooperation between both sides on issues where "there are no serious clashing interests" - such as on climate change and World Trade Organisation reforms.

But Beijing will be especially wary of Washington's fresh focus on engaging Asean nations, he added. "This is something that China will be watching very closely - Washington's new policy towards South-east Asia and how it engages the region," he said.

SEE OPINION