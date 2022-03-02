US delegation arrives in Taiwan, as China denounces visit

TAIPEI/BEIJING • A delegation of former senior US defence and security officials sent by President Joe Biden arrived in Taipei yesterday on a visit denounced by China and happening in the midst of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The visit, led by one-time chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen, comes at a time when Taiwan has stepped up its alert level, wary of China taking advantage of a distracted West to move against it.

Beijing regards Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunified, by force if necessary.

Mr Mullen, a retired Navy admiral who served as the top US military officer under former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, is being accompanied by Dr Meghan O'Sullivan, a former deputy national security adviser under Mr Bush, and Ms Michele Flournoy, a former under-secretary of defence under Mr Obama.

Two former National Security Council senior directors for Asia, Dr Mike Green and Dr Evan Medeiros, are also on the trip, which is intended to "demonstrate our continued robust support for Taiwan," a US official told Reuters.

The group touched down in a private jet at Taipei's downtown Songshan airport and were met by Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu.

They will meet President Tsai Ing-wen today to discuss a range of international issues, including relations between the two sides, the Presidential Office in Taiwan said in a statement.

They will also attend a dinner reception later in the day.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will also arrive today, though he is coming separately and as a private citizen.

China describes Taiwan as the most sensitive and important issue in its ties with the United States, and any high-level interactions upset Beijing.

"The will of the Chinese people to defend our country's sovereignty and territorial integrity is immovable. Whoever United States sends to show support for Taiwan is bound to fail," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said of the visit.

Taiwan's Premier Su Tseng-chang told reporters earlier yesterday that the trip showed "the importance both of the Taiwan-US relationship and Taiwan's position" as well as the staunch US support for the island.

"It's a very good thing," he added.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG