US copters hold first live-fire drills in South Korea since 2019

SEOUL • US Army Apache attack helicopters stationed in South Korea are holding live-fire drills with guns and rockets, the US military said yesterday, as Seoul looks to boost deterrence against the nuclear-armed North.

The drills - the first such exercises since 2019 - come after a record-breaking blitz of weapons tests by Pyongyang this year, including firing an intercontinental ballistic missile at full range for the first time since 2017.

The training, on till Friday, is being held at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, close to the heavily fortified Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea, the US 2nd Infantry Division said.

The drills ensure United States air crews "are qualified on their Apaches, maintain proficiency on their helicopters and are capable of executing their mission if called upon", a spokesman said in a statement sent to AFP.

The US is using its advanced AH-64E v6 Apache helicopters in the drills, according to images tweeted by the US 2nd Infantry Division. "5th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment and 4-2 Attack Battalion are conducting aerial gunnery, certifying their crews on AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, Hydra 70 rockets and 30mm cannon," it said.

According to local reports, the US military stopped using the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in Pocheon in 2018 due to complaints from local residents about noise and safety.

The ongoing drills are understood to be for "noise measurement", an official from Seoul's Defence Ministry said, apparently referring to locals' concerns over the disruption. But the two countries, long-time regional security allies, said in May that they were looking to ramp up joint military exercises, which had been scaled back due to Covid-19, and during a bout of failed diplomacy with the North.

