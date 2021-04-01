US condemns China's moves to further reduce HK political participation

WASHINGTON • The US has condemned moves by China to further reduce political participation and representation in Hong Kong and said it is deeply concerned by a second delay in the territory's Legislative Council elections.

"We are deeply concerned by these changes to Hong Kong's electoral system, which defy the will of people in Hong Kong and deny Hong Kongers a voice in their own governance," a State Department spokesman said on Tuesday, when asked about the finalised changes.

The sweeping overhaul of Hong Kong's electoral system will drastically curb democratic representation as the authorities seek to ensure "patriots" rule the global financial hub. The measures are part of Beijing's efforts to consolidate its growing grip on Hong Kong following the imposition of a national security law in June last year, which critics see as a tool to crush dissent.

Britain said the changes breached a 1984 Joint Declaration in which Hong Kong's autonomy was guaranteed under a "one country, two systems" agreement.

Rejecting the accusation during a regular media briefing in Beijing yesterday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said the government controls Hong Kong on the basis of the Chinese Constitution and Hong Kong Basic Law, not on the Sino-British Joint Declaration.

"The British side has no supervision power and so-called moral responsibility for Hong Kong after the return, and has no qualifications and legal basis to interfere in Hong Kong affairs," she said.

"No external forces should attempt to interfere in Hong Kong affairs and put pressure on China, otherwise they will suffer a shameful failure," Ms Hua added.

Mrs Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's Chief Executive, said the changes would be submitted to the city's Legislative Council by the middle of this month, and she expected to see them passed by the end of May. Council elections, already postponed once to September with the government citing the Covid-19 pandemic, would be held in December, she said.

