US Commerce Secretary sells Disneyland and Starbucks to China, but will Beijing bite?

BEIJING/WASHINGTON – From Disneyland and Starbucks to beauty aids and universities – these were among the goods and services that United States Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo touted during her visit to Beijing and Shanghai this week.

Her message? Bilateral trade in areas without national security concerns can be promoted, even as strategic assets such as high-end computer chips that preserve the US’ technological edge over China must be protected.

“This means national security is non-negotiable,” she told reporters on Wednesday in a press conference at the end of her four-day trip – the first by a US commerce secretary in five years.

But plenty of business can still be done.

She cited the thousand Starbucks outlets in Shanghai, where she also visited Disneyland and New York University’s campus, as proof that US businesses benefited China’s economy.

On Monday, she said 99 per cent of trade between the two countries is unrelated to export controls, as she showed off a number of American personal care items sold in China.

The question remains whether China’s leadership is convinced.

According to a Chinese readout of their meeting on Tuesday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang told Ms Raimondo that linking trade to political and security issues – likely a reference to the US’ justification for cutting off Chinese access to high-tech goods – was detrimental.

“The pan-politicisation and pan-securitisation of economic and trade issues will not only seriously affect the relationship and mutual trust between the two countries, but also damage the interests of our enterprises and people, which will have a disastrous impact on the global economy,” said the statement.

Professor Sang Baichuan, from the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing, believed that not removing any restrictions on China showed that the US has not changed its “zero-sum mentality” towards his country.

Any concrete progress in bilateral relations will depend on the US showing its sincerity, such as by scrapping investment restrictions on Chinese high-tech firms, Prof Sang told the Global Times.

Ms Raimondo said that the Chinese wanted the US to cut export controls on advanced technology and retract a recent executive order restricting US investment in Chinese companies dealing with artificial intelligence, quantum computing and advanced semiconductors – requests which she said she declined.

She added that she had not expected any breakthroughs in issues involving Intel, Micron and Boeing – US companies whose business operations have been hit by actions taken by the Chinese authorities.