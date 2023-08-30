US Commerce Secretary sells Disneyland and Starbucks to China, but will Beijing bite?

BEIJING/WASHINGTON – From Disneyland and Starbucks to beauty aids and universities – these were among the goods and services that United States Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo touted during her visit to Beijing and Shanghai this week.
Her message? Bilateral trade in areas without national security concerns can be promoted, even as strategic assets such as high-end computer chips that preserve the US’ technological edge over China must be protected.
“This means national security is non-negotiable,” she told reporters on Wednesday in a press conference at the end of her four-day trip – the first by a US commerce secretary in five years.
But plenty of business can still be done.
She cited the thousand Starbucks outlets in Shanghai, where she also visited Disneyland and New York University’s campus, as proof that US businesses benefited China’s economy.
On Monday, she said 99 per cent of trade between the two countries is unrelated to export controls, as she showed off a number of American personal care items sold in China.
The question remains whether China’s leadership is convinced.
According to a Chinese readout of their meeting on Tuesday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang told Ms Raimondo that linking trade to political and security issues – likely a reference to the US’ justification for cutting off Chinese access to high-tech goods – was detrimental.
“The pan-politicisation and pan-securitisation of economic and trade issues will not only seriously affect the relationship and mutual trust between the two countries, but also damage the interests of our enterprises and people, which will have a disastrous impact on the global economy,” said the statement.
Professor Sang Baichuan, from the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing, believed that not removing any restrictions on China showed that the US has not changed its “zero-sum mentality” towards his country.
Any concrete progress in bilateral relations will depend on the US showing its sincerity, such as by scrapping investment restrictions on Chinese high-tech firms, Prof Sang told the Global Times.
Ms Raimondo said that the Chinese wanted the US to cut export controls on advanced technology and retract a recent executive order restricting US investment in Chinese companies dealing with artificial intelligence, quantum computing and advanced semiconductors – requests which she said she declined.
She added that she had not expected any breakthroughs in issues involving Intel, Micron and Boeing – US companies whose business operations have been hit by actions taken by the Chinese authorities.
For instance, earlier in August, Intel terminated a planned acquisition of Israeli contract chipmaker Tower Semiconductor after failing to secure approval from China’s State Administration for Market Regulation.
Ms Wendy Cutler, vice-president of the Washington-based Asia Society Policy Institute, believes Ms Raimondo made a strong case for working with China on commercial opportunities that do not encroach on US national security.
A new working group on commercial matters – announced on Monday – could be an important mechanism to build on that part of the relationship, provided both sides have realistic expectations, she told The Straits Times.
She was referring to an agreement by Ms Raimondo and her counterpart, Mr Wang Wentao, to set up a working group involving government officials and private sector representatives that would meet twice a year to advance US commercial interests in China.
Both sides also announced an export controls information exchange to discuss the contentious issue, as well as to communicate regularly at the secretary-minister level and meet in person at least once a year.
But fundamental differences will continue to exist, making robust cooperation highly unlikely, said Ms Cutler.
These include China’s non-market economy practices, such as “excessive subsidies, which create unfair competition”, and the blurring of lines between products for commercial and military use.
“As such, the new working groups on commercial matters and export controls will have serious limitations on what they can accomplish.”
Ms Raimondo’s visit has been constructive, Dr Gary Clyde Hufbauer, a former US deputy assistant secretary for international trade and investment policy, told ST.
In Washington, the secretary has to contend with Republicans in Congress who want to decouple from China, while the administration wants to preserve a good deal of two-way trade and investment, said Dr Hufbauer, a non-resident senior fellow at the Peterson Institute of International Economics in Washington.
Ms Raimondo’s statement that China is no longer a very attractive investment for the US could lead to some modest relaxation of regulations imposed by Beijing on companies, he said.
The secretary had said that China has become, in the view of US businesses, “uninvestable”, with recent developments such as the passing of a counter-espionage law and investigations into consultancy firms.
In terms of trade and technology, “a proof of the pudding will come if both the US and China – starting on the US side – get very precise about what technologies, what products are subject to a control for trade and technology, and investment”, said Dr Hufbauer.
But the tech war looks set to continue, and China may have more to say on this issue.
Chinese social media was abuzz on Tuesday as US-sanctioned smartphone-maker Huawei made an unexpected and low-key release of its latest Mate 60 Pro. It was speculated to have been made with completely home-grown technology, including its chipset.
Netizens were quick to link the release with Ms Raimondo’s visit, saying that the smartphone signalled how the Chinese firm has overcome US export controls. Her department first blacklisted Huawei in May 2019 over national security concerns.