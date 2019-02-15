US-China trade truce could be extended by 60 days

The current truce in the ongoing trade war between China and the United States could be extended for another 60 days to give negotiators more time to reach a deal.

US President Donald Trump is reported to be considering pushing back the March 1 deadline when Washington is due to raise tariffs from the current 10 per cent to 25 per cent on US$200 billion (S$271 billion) of Chinese goods.

News of the possible extension came as US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were in Beijing for talks with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He. The talks looked likely to be the last before the deadline.

Meanwhile, despite the ongoing trade tensions, China yesterday reported a surprising recovery in its trade numbers last month.