US-China trade talks productive: Mnuchin

BEIJING • The latest round of US-China talks wrapped up in Beijing yesterday, with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin saying that they were productive. Talks will continue in the United States next week, with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He due in Washington on May 8.

Beijing and Washington have cited progress on issues, including intellectual property and forced technology transfer, to help end a conflict marked by tit-for-tat tariffs that have cost both sides billions of dollars, disrupted supply chains and roiled financial markets.

