US, China trade chiefs to speak after Trump threat to end deal

BEIJIING (BLOOMBERG) - Top Chinese and US trade negotiators will speak as soon as next week on progress in implementing a phase-one deal after US President Donald Trump threatened to "terminate" the agreement if Beijing was not adhering to the terms.

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He will be on the call, according to people familiar with the matter. The United States will be represented by Mr Robert Lighthizer, one of the people said.

The planned phone call will be the first time Mr Liu and Mr Lighthizer speak officially about the agreement since it was signed in January, just before the global coronavirus pandemic walloped the world's two biggest economies and upended global supply chains.

The deal called for Mr Liu and Mr Lighthizer to meet every six months, making next week's call slightly ahead of schedule.

Mr Trump also seemed to suggest a development was on the horizon when he told reporters at the White House on Wednesday (May 6) that he would be able to report in the next week or two if he's happy with how the trade deal is progressing.

On Sunday, in response to a question at a town hall from a business owner who said he was losing money on the tariffs, Mr Trump noted that the duties prompted China to promise to buy US$250 billion (S$355 billion) worth of US goods.

"Now they have to buy," the president said. "And if they don't buy, we'll terminate the deal, very simple."

Beijing plans to show the US it is sincerely working to fulfil its commitments despite the virus causing delays to some targets, one of the people said. For example, some measures that boost enforcement of intellectual property protection need to be approved by the annual National People's Congress, which was postponed from March to later this month.

China's commerce ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the talks. The US Trade Representative's office also did not respond to emailed questions sent after normal business hours.

Relations between the US and China have deteriorated further since America became one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus.

Mr Trump has blamed China for misleading the world about the scale and risk of the disease, and even threatened more tariffs as punishment. China's foreign ministry has in turn accused some US officials of trying "to shift their own responsibility for their poor handling of the epidemic to others".