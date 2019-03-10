US, China to observe market forces on currencies: People's Bank of China Governor Yi

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - China and the US have reached consensus on many "crucial" issues, including a commitment to observe market-oriented exchange rate mechanisms, People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said.

The two sides agree to abide by previous commitments made by Group of 20 nations, including to not engage in competitive depreciation, Mr Yi said during a press conference in Beijing on Sunday (March 10) during the annual National People's Congress.

The governments will respect the autonomy of each other's monetary policy, he added.

The issue of currency manipulation has become part of the ongoing talks to solve their trade confrontation, with the US pushing for a pledge by China to not devalue its currency as a way to gain competitiveness or offset the effect of tariffs.

China has said that any deal to end the trade spat should be "two way, fair and equal".

The PBOC has "basically exited" daily intervention in the foreign exchange market, Mr Yi said, reiterating the existing intention to keep the yuan "basically stable" at "reasonable equilibrium".

China will "never" use the exchange rate for competitive purposes, to increase exports or to solve trade disputes, he said.

MONETARY POLICY

The yuan has surged 2.3 per cent against a basket of trading partners' currencies this year amid optimism China and the US are edging toward a resolution of their trade dispute.

While a stronger currency helps rein in capital outflows, a sustained advance risks hurting a flagging economy that benefits from export growth.

Premier Li Keqiang reaffirmed on Tuesday the government will push to "improve the formation mechanism of the exchange rate" in his work report.

That phrase reappeared after being omitted for two years in equivalent reports, a signal that currency reform may be back on the policy agenda soon.

China's "prudent" monetary policy stance hasn't fundamentally changed even as the central bank focuses more on providing support to the economy during a period of slowing growth, Mr Yi said.

BRACKET SYSTEM

Prudent policy still means focusing on domestic conditions and giving more support to small and medium-sized companies, while balancing that with external factors, Mr Yi said.

The PBOC has led a campaign since last year to support the struggling private sector by pushing banks to lend more.

It has come up with multiple innovative monetary tools to add incentives to lenders, and economic data so far this year imply the work has showed some progress.

The central bank has also cut the amount of cash that banks must keep in reserve multiple times, in order to inject cash into the economy.

Mr Yi said on Sunday that this system would become more differentiated, gradually evolving to a "three-bracket" system with rates for large, medium-sized and small banks.

China has still room to cut the required reserve ratio, though much less than in previous years, he added.

China's overall debt ratio declined by 1.5 percentage points over the previous year in 2018, and the macro leverage ratio was 249.4 per cent at the end of 2018, Mr Yi said.