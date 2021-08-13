US, China stress importance of dialogue and communication to resolve issues

WASHINGTON (XINHUA, REUTERS) - Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang met with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Thursday (Aug 12).

Ms Sherman expressed welcome to Mr Qin for assuming office and stated that the Department of State will provide convenience and support for the ambassador's performance of duties in the US.

"Today I welcomed the appointed ambassador from the People's Republic of China, Qin Gang, to Washington, D.C.," Ms Sherman wrote on Twitter.

"I used our meeting to review the issues I raised with PRC officials last month. We remain committed to continuing discussions."

Mr Qin thanked the US side for providing support and assistance for him. He pointed out that the China-US relationship is at a new crossroads.

"Both sides agreed that China-US relations are very important, and it is necessary for the two sides to resolve issues through dialogue and communication, properly manage differences and disagreements, and improve the bilateral relations," Mr Qin said when responding to questions from the media after the meeting. He added that the two sides held in-depth and candid discussions.

Mr Qin said he will follow the spirit of the telephone conversation between President Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden on the eve of Chinese New Year earlier this year and work to promote a rational, stable, manageable and constructive China-US relationship.

The ambassador also emphasised that the Taiwan question is the most important and sensitive issue in China-US relations. He said he clearly stated China's position on the issue to Ms Sherman in the meeting.

In a statement, US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said that during the meeting with Mr Qin, Ms Sherman reviewed issues from her meetings with Chinese officials in Tianjin last month, and expressed the US' commitment to continuing discussions.

Ms Sherman had met Chinese officials including Foreign Minister Wang Yi during her visit in Tianjin. Mr Wang had reiterated requirements from Beijing, namely that the US stop criticising China's political system, drop all sanctions and tariffs, and stay out of Hong Kong, Taiwan and Xinjiang affairs.

Mr Qin replaced China's longest serving ambassador to the US, Mr Cui Tiankai, 68, who last month announced his departure after eight years in Washington.

Relations between Beijing and Washington deteriorated sharply under former president Donald Trump, and since taking office in January, President Joe Biden has maintained pressure on China, stepping up sanctions on Chinese officials and vowing that China would not replace the US as the world's global leader on his watch.