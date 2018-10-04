US-China rift hurts British exports: Report

The trade brawl between the US and China is drawing blood elsewhere in the world, with £1.9 billion (S$3.4 billion) worth of British exports taking the hit this year, according to a report.

British exports have been particularly hurt by US tariffs imposed on Chinese products because the UK is an integral part of the supply chain of the world's second-largest economy, said the Centre for Economics and Business Research, a London-based economic consultancy.

Last month, US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on US$200 billion (S$275 billion) worth of Chinese imports to top off the original list of US$50 billion.

