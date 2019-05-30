US, China must rebuild trust, come to terms with their global responsibilities: Heng Swee Keat

TOKYO - The United States and China must accept new realities, come to terms with their global responsibilities, and rebuild trust in their relationship and bring stability to the world order, Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said here on Thursday (May 30).

At the same time, Mr Heng urged Asia to redouble its efforts to strengthen the rules-based, multilateral trading system that underpins its growth - as well as to work with the global community to uphold this system.

"Our goal for all countries to work together can only be realised if we are part of one globalised system," he said.

"This is precisely why the US and China have to work together. This will not work if the world is fragmented into two blocs, with separate systems, technologies and economies."

Mr Heng, who is on a three-day visit to Japan, was addressing the 25th Nikkei Future of Asia conference themed "Seeking A New Global Order - Overcoming The Chaos".

He said Sino-US ties, which he described as the most important bilateral relationship in the world, is key to continued peace and prosperity both in Asia and the world.

"It is still possible for both sides to resolve their differences," Mr Heng added. "Fundamentally, the US and China will need to rebuild trust in their relationship."

For a sustainable partnership, he said, there will have to be some give-and-take from both sides.

They must also make an effort to avoid escalation by managing their domestic politics, while also understanding each other's domestic constraints and red-lines, for negotiations to be constructive, he added.

The feuding economic superpowers have imposed tit-for-tat tariffs worth billions of dollars on each other's goods, as Washington seeks to address its trade imbalance with China.

US President Donald Trump, speaking in Tokyo on Monday, said he felt there was a "very good chance" both countries will strike a deal, though he said he was in no rush to enter into one.

Chinese state media said on Wednesday that Beijing was ready to strike back using its dominant position as an exporter of rare earths to the US as leverage in the trade war.

Separately, the US has also blacklisted Chinese technology giant Huawei on security concerns.

"As both the US and China harden their positions, there are fears that the global order will end up in another Cold War. However, the context of US-China tensions is fundamentally different from the Cold War," Mr Heng said.

Unlike in the 1980s, when the US and then Soviet Union hardly traded with each other, trade flows between the US and China are significant, and global value chains are highly integrated, he added.

The iPhone, he cited as an example, is designed in the US, assembled in China, but with component parts from South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, the US, United Kingdom and Germany.

"Unravelling such an integrated supply chain will be costly," he said. "Jobs will be displaced, costs will go up, and the ripple effects on the global economy will be severe."

While the relationship between the US and China is complex, Mr Heng said, it is also highly interdependent and as such, it is in the interest of both countries to "work out a new model of constructive cooperation".

This means that the US will need to adjust to China's emergence as a major global player, and recognise that while China is a competitor, it is also a valuable partner.

"More fundamentally, the US has to accept that it has no better option but to work with China, because trying to contain it will result in worse outcomes," he said.

China, meanwhile, will need to "accept that its increased strategic and economic weight comes with greater international responsibility", and in this regard, Mr Heng said the Belt and Road Initiative is a positive step.

While China has said it will continue to open up, it will need to convince sceptics that it will do so.

This means, Mr Heng said, it will have to accelerate its economic liberalisation, level the playing field for foreign businesses, and continue to participate constructively to improve the multilateral trading system.

"China needs to demonstrate that its peaceful rise will indeed benefit the rest of the world, including the US, and be prepared to shoulder additional international responsibilities," he said.

As the US and China work out a new model of cooperation, the rest of Asia should step up, Mr Heng said, adding that the mega trade deals - Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) - will be crucial initiatives to bring the region closer.

He lauded Japan's role in steering the CPTPP to fruition after Mr Trump pulled out of the original Trans-Pacific Partnership deal, and called on Japan to exercise the same leadership to bring the RCEP to fruition.

Mr Heng also urged Japan, which has invested in excess of US$400 billion (S$551 billion) in Asia to date, to continue its investments to help the region grow.

Meanwhile, the 10-nation Asean bloc can also do its part to keep the regional architecture rules-based, open and inclusive.

"Asia's strategic weight is growing," Mr Heng said. "This is an opportunity for Asia to shape an international order in a way that will support the development and stability of Asia and the world."