US, China must find way to co-exist - failure may lead to war: Kissinger

Both Washington and Beijing must work out a way to coexist and reconcile their perceptions of the world, because a failure to do so could lead to conflict and war, former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger said yesterday.

Each side should make efforts to begin dialogue to understand the core interests of the other, and act in a way that respects these interests, said Dr Kissinger.

"We have to begin to define for each other what we consider the obstacles to progress and what we consider the goals we can achieve," he added.

Dr Kissinger was speaking at a webinar organised by the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs, a think-tank under the Chinese foreign ministry, to commemorate his 99th birthday.

The comments by Dr Kissinger, whose secret visit to China in 1971 paved the way for the two countries to establish bilateral relations, come barely a week after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration's approach on China would be marked by "intense competition".

In his speech last week outlining Washington's policy on China, Mr Blinken said Beijing posed the "most serious long-term challenge to the international order", and that the US intends to push back against and out-compete China.

While this is seen as less combative than the policy of the previous Trump administration, experts see Mr Biden as continuing his predecessor's confrontational stance against China.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who opened the webinar with a short recorded message, said the US' "extreme anxiety (towards China) was totally unnecessary".

"If the United States is bent on defining China-US relations as the kind of competition between big powers and takes 'I win, you lose' as its policy goal, it will only push China-US relations towards confrontation and conflict, and push the whole world towards division and turbulence," he said.

Other speakers at the event, which was attended by current and former foreign policy officials from both China and the US - including former Chinese ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai and former US deputy secretary of state Robert Zoellick - had also critiqued the Biden administration's approach to China.

Former US envoy to Beijing J. Stapleton Roy said the US was not defining its strategic objectives towards China in a meaningful way.

"In other words, you can't just refer to the existence of competition, rivalry, cooperation as elements of the US-China relationship. You have to say what is your goal - is your goal to win the competition? Is your goal to let cooperation become the dominant feature of the relationship again? We are not defining that," he said.