US, China leave room for talks after contentious Tianjin meeting

TIANJIN • The US and China have left open the possibility of a summit between their presidents, despite a contentious day of talks in which Beijing outlined a series of demands that Americans showed little willingness to meet.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated requirements from Beijing in Monday's talks in Tianjin with Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, namely that the US stop criticising China's political system, drop all sanctions and tariffs, and stay out of Hong Kong, Taiwan and Xinjiang affairs.

Senior US officials told reporters later that Ms Sherman was focused on setting guardrails on ties, rather than negotiating specific issues.

They described the discussions as forthright and professional, even if they were at times tough.

The Tianjin talks could be the first step towards a meeting between President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping, possibly at a Group of 20 summit in October.

The challenge facing Washington and Beijing is showing they can get to grips with their disagreements without appearing to domestic audiences to be giving ground.

That is a tall order, given the sour feelings many in the Chinese government still harbour after the trade war that erupted under former US president Donald Trump, amid a range of disagreements.

Ms Sherman's trip is part of a broad diplomatic push in the region, as Mr Biden tries to extract US forces from Afghanistan and bolster Washington's frayed foreign relationships to better answer the challenges posed by China.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is slated to visit India this week while Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin is travelling to Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines.

The US effort to balance criticism and outreach was illustrated in the State Department's summary of the talks.

After recounting a litany of complaints, it shifted tone to conclude that "the Deputy Secretary affirmed the importance of cooperation in areas of global interest", including climate change, drug trafficking and weapons proliferation.

But Vice-Foreign Minister Xie Feng, who met Ms Sherman before her talks with Mr Wang, warned that the relationship was "in a stalemate and faces serious difficulties". Mr Xie presented the No. 2 American diplomat with two lists of demands he portrayed as necessary to stabilise ties, including "US wrongdoings that must stop" and "key individual cases that China has concerns with", according to the official Xinhua news agency.

The publication of such requirements makes it more difficult for Mr Biden to grant any of them, as the Democratic President faces domestic pressure to avoid looking soft on Beijing.

Earlier this month, Mr Xi signalled that his government would be more assertive on the world stage, saying in a speech marking the 100th anniversary of the ruling Communist Party of China that his people "will never allow any foreign forces to bully, coerce and enslave us".

Mr Xie used the meeting to take a swipe at Mr Blinken, who said earlier this year that Washington's dealings with Beijing were the defining test of the century.

"The Chinese people look at things with eyes wide open," Mr Xie said, according to a statement released by the Foreign Ministry.

"They see the competitive, collaborative and adversarial rhetoric as a thinly veiled attempt to contain and suppress China."

Ms Sherman's visit follows various Biden administration actions challenging China's red lines on what it considers to be its internal affairs, prompting Beijing to protest and announce fresh sanctions against several Americans, including former commerce secretary Wilbur Ross.

Ms Sherman raised US concerns about Beijing's policies in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, and urged it to stop its economic coercion of allies, US officials said.

