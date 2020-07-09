US, China impose visa restrictions on each other in row over Tibet

WASHINGTON/BEIJING • The United States and China imposed visa restrictions on each other in tit-for-tat moves over their disagreement on Tibet, adding fuel to the diplomatic fire between the superpowers.

China announced yesterday its curbs on US citizens who have engaged in what it called bad behaviour over Tibet, in retaliation for American curbs unveiled a day before.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US would restrict visas for Chinese officials determined to be "substantially involved" in the exclusion of foreigners from Tibetan areas and renewed a call for "meaningful autonomy" in the predominantly Buddhist area.

"Unfortunately, Beijing has continued systematically to obstruct travel to the Tibetan Autonomous Region and other Tibetan areas by US diplomats and other officials, journalists and tourists, while PRC officials and other citizens enjoy far greater access to the United States," Mr Pompeo said in a statement.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian expressed China's "firm opposition" to the move and urged the US to "immediately stop interfering in China's internal affairs through Tibet-related issues".

"In response to the wrong actions of the US, China has decided to impose visa restrictions on US personnel who behave badly on Tibet-related issues," he said, warning of further damage to US-China relations and cooperation.

Amid high tension with China, the US has increasingly been issuing such visa sanctions on China over issues such as the national security law China imposed on Hong Kong and its incarceration of Uighurs and other mostly Muslim Turkic minorities.

The US action comes one day after the 85th birthday of the Dalai Lama, Tibet's exiled spiritual leader.

While the Dalai Lama is believed to be in good health, the charismatic monk has reduced his foreign travels, raising fears that the spotlight on Tibet will fade without him.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE