US business body urges Japan to end 'double standard' re-entry rules

Foreigners living in Japan face much higher hurdles for re-entry.
TOKYO (REUTERS) - A US business body has asked Japan to eliminate "double standard" re-entry rules and treat all residents returning to the country equally during the Covid-19 pandemic regardless of their nationality.

Japan allows its citizens to return to the country on condition that they take a polymerase chain reaction test and observe a period of self-quarantine, while foreigners living in Japan face much higher hurdles for re-entry.

"Foreign residents of Japan... should not be subject to a double standard restricting their travel, economic and familial opportunities based on nationality," the American Chamber of Commerce in Japan (ACCJ) said in a statement dated July 13.

Foreigners living in Japan on a long-term basis, such as permanent residents and spouses of Japanese nationals, can re-enter the country if they left Japan before their destination was named as one of the 129 countries from which Japan is banning visits.

But if they left Japan for a country after the ban, the returnees need documentary proof they had exceptional reasons for their trips, such as a funeral or medical treatment, to be considered for re-entry approval.

A spokesman at Japan's Immigration Services Agency said he had no immediate comment on the ACCJ statement.

Ms Catherine Ancelot, a French interpreter who has lived in Japan for 32 years, said she was indignant.

"I cannot see why permanent residents like me and other long-term residents are being discriminated against by nationality," Ms Ancelot said.

Mr Shoichi Ibusuki, a Japanese lawyer active on immigration issues, said the measures were damaging Japan's national interest.

 
 

"This is being called 'Japan risk' among foreigners living in Japan... This residence status-related risk has prompted many foreigners to think twice about settling here and to look seriously into moving to other countries," he said.

 

