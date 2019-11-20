US breaks off talks with S. Korea on defence cost-sharing

SEOUL • The United States yesterday broke off talks on increasing South Korea's share of the cost of hosting a US military contingent after the two sides failed to narrow their differences in a row that has raised questions about the US deployment.

The breakdown in talks was a rare public disagreement in their 66-year alliance, with each side blaming the other for being unprepared to compromise on sharing the cost of keeping 28,500 US troops in South Korea as a deterrent to North Korea.

"It is true that there is a substantial difference between the US side's overall proposal and the principles we pursue," South Korean negotiator Jeong Eun-bo told a news conference.

"The talks could not proceed as planned as the US side left first."

US President Donald Trump has insisted that South Korea pay more for the US troops - he has also suggested pulling them out altogether - testing an alliance that has for decades formed a buffer against North Korean aggression.

The two Koreas remain in a technical state of war under a truce, not a peace treaty, that ended the Korean War (1950 to 1953).

South Korean lawmakers have said the United States is seeking up to US$5 billion (S$6.8 billion) a year, more than five times the 1.04 trillion won (S$1.2 billion) South Korea agreed to pay this year.

Neither side has publicly confirmed the numbers, but Mr Trump has said the US military presence in and around South Korea was "US$5 billion worth of protection".

Mr Jeong said the US had demanded a sharp increase in South Korea's contribution, while South Korea was seeking a "mutually acceptable" sharing of the burden.

Their meeting in Seoul ended early, after about an hour.

South Korean lawmakers have said the United States is seeking up to US$5 billion (S$6.8 billion) a year, more than five times the 1.04 trillion won (S$1.2 billion) South Korea agreed to pay this year.

US negotiator James DeHart said the Americans broke off the talks to give the South Korean side "time to reconsider".

"Unfortunately, the proposals that were put forward by the Korean negotiating team were not responsive to our request for fair and equitable burden sharing," Mr DeHart said.

"We look forward to resuming our negotiations when the Korean side is ready to work on the basis of partnership on the basis of mutual trust," he added.

The dispute has stirred debate in South Korea about the US military presence, with some activist groups calling for a big reduction or even a withdrawal of the force.

A group of 47 South Korean Members of Parliament last week accused the US of threatening to pull its troops out.

"US forces are here also for their own interests, as an outpost aimed at keeping China and Russia in check," the group said. "They can't just pull out with a surprise tweet from Trump."

Mr Jeong said the US had not raised the issue of a reduction or withdrawal of its troops.

Mr Trump has long railed against what he says are inadequate contributions from allies towards defence costs. The US is due to begin separate negotiations for new defence cost-sharing deals with Japan, Germany and Nato next year.

Asked if the US was willing to withdraw any forces if an agreement with South Korea was not reached, US Defence Secretary Mark Esper declined to say what Washington might do, noting that the State Department was leading the negotiations.

"South Korea is a wealthy country. They can and should contribute more," Mr Esper said during a trip to the Philippines.

The negotiations are taking place as US efforts to reach an agreement with North Korea over its nuclear and missile programmes appear to have stalled.

Under South Korean law, the military cost-sharing deal must be approved by Parliament. Ruling-party lawmakers said this week they would refuse to ratify an "excessive outcome".

REUTERS