US-bound Japanese plane returns to Tokyo after man allegedly bites cabin attendant

TOKYO – A Tokyo to Seattle flight operated by Japan’s All Nippon Airways had to return to the Haneda airport in Tokyo on Jan 17 after a passenger reportedly bit a cabin attendant’s arm, local media reported.

The 55-year-old man, who is believed to be a United States citizen, was arrested by Tokyo police upon landing on suspicion of causing injury to the cabin attendant, according to national news agency Kyodo News.

The incident took place on the night of Jan 16 while the passenger plane, flight 118, was flying over the Pacific, and the motive behind the man’s behaviour was still unclear.

According to flight tracking website Flightradar24, the plane had taken off at 9.23pm local time (8.23pm Singapore time) and turned back about 90 minutes later.

The man has denied the allegation and was quoted by the police as saying he does not recall what happened because he had taken a sleeping pill, reported Kyodo News. XINHUA