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US bans BYD from Okinawa air base over security concern, report says

The Kadena Air Base in Okinawa will turn around BYD cars starting on Oct 26.

SEOUL – The US armed forces have banned Chinese carmaker BYD’s electric vehicles from an air base in Japan due to security concerns, South Korea’s Yonhap news reported on Oct 23 , after Washington put the company on a list of enterprises it believes are aiding China’s military.

The concern stems from the use of cameras and sensors mounted on the vehicles that the US believes could collect and leak sensitive security related information from the base, Yonhap said, citing US military officials stationed in Japan.

US military officials in Japan could not immediately be reached for confirmation. BYD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Kadena Air Base in Okinawa will turn around BYD cars starting on Oct 26 , Yonhap said. Vehicles used by base personnel, contractors, commercial entities and taxis will be affected without exception, Yonhap said.

In June, the US added BYD, e-commerce company Alibaba, internet company Baidu and automaker NIO to a list of companies it believes are aiding China’s military.

Alibaba has since sued the US government. China’s foreign ministry has protested the list was discriminatory and unreasonable. REUTERS