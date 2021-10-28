US ban on China Telecom signals broad concerns over Beijing

WASHINGTON • A United States ban of China Telecom (Americas) Corp by regulators shows that broad concerns about Beijing persist in Washington, even as the Biden administration takes steps to improve communications between the world's biggest economies.

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), an independent government agency overseen by Congress, on Tuesday voted 4-0 to cancel permission to operate in the US for the unit of China Telecom, one of three leading communications providers in China.

Though the company does not do a lot of business in the US, being barred from the market is significant, coming on the heels of the moves against other strategic Chinese tech giants, including Huawei Technologies.

"It's an important action," said Mr Martijn Rasser, director of the technology and national security programme at the Centre for a New American Security in Washington. "It also sends a broader message to Beijing, that regardless of who's president, the US continues to be concerned about the risks posed by Chinese tech firms operating in the US."

Leaders Joe Biden and Xi Jinping are expected to meet virtually later this year, as overall relations show signs of warming following a Sept 9 phone call between them.

Shortly afterwards, the US reached a deal to release Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou from extradition proceedings in Canada - one of Beijing's top demands.

Since then, the US and China have moved to rebuild communication lines cut off during years of clashes during the Trump administration over everything from trade and Taiwan to tech and the origins of the coronavirus.

Vice-Premier Liu He and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen this week held their second call in about four months, which China described as "pragmatic, candid and constructive".

Still, areas of tension remain. In addition to US sanctions and other punitive actions on Chinese officials and companies, the Biden administration's overtures to Taiwan have angered Beijing.

The Hang Seng Tech Index, which tracks mostly Chinese technology firms traded in Hong Kong, declined as much as 3.9 per cent yesterday, the most in more than a month. The case against China Telecom was first brought during former president Donald Trump's administration, along with actions against China Unicom Americas, Pacific Networks and its subsidiary ComNet.

The FCC is also moving towards ending authorisations for those companies. The Trump administration pursued an aggressive strategy against China, using export controls, prohibitions and executive orders to block companies including China's biggest technology company, Huawei, and chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

The FCC has also stepped in with actions against Huawei, China Mobile and others. On Tuesday, the agency said that China Telecom (Americas) "raised significant national security and law enforcement risks".

"Our record makes clear it operates as a subsidiary of a Chinese state-owned enterprise" giving the Chinese government's ability to control its actions, said acting FCC chairman Jessica Rosenworcel. "That can lead to real problems with our telecommunications networks", including surveillance and misrouted traffic.

Beijing-based China Telecom is one of the largest phone companies in China and the second-largest wireless carrier in China with 370 million subscribers, according to an Oct 22 securities filing by the company.

BLOOMBERG