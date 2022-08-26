US and China reach audit deal in boon for Chinese tech companies

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - Beijing and Washington took a major step on Friday (Aug 26) towards ending a dispute that threatened to boot Chinese companies, including Alibaba, from US stock exchanges, signing a pact to allow US regulators vet accounting firms in China and Hong Kong.

US regulators have long demanded access to audit papers of Chinese companies listed in the United States, but Beijing has been reluctant to let overseas regulators inspect accounting firms, citing security concerns.

The pact marks a major thaw in US-China relations and come as a huge relief for hundreds of Chinese companies and investors who have invested billions of dollars in the firms that have a chance to retain access to the world's deepest capital markets.

Even as the deal's details were laid out by both sides, US officials struck a cautious note, warning their view on China's compliance would be determined by whether they get full access to Chinese companies' audited documents.

Still, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), which oversees audits of US-listed companies, said it was the most detailed and prescriptive agreement the regulator has ever reached with China.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said the agreement was an important step towards addressing the auditing issue.

If unresolved, it could hit some 200 Chinese companies with trading bans, US Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler said.

US regulators have previously identified Alibaba Group, JD.Com Inc, and NIO INC among those affected.

In a statement, the PCAOB said the agreement would give it "sole discretion to select the firms, audit engagements and potential violations it inspects and investigates - without consultation with, nor input from, Chinese authorities".

The US regulator added its inspectors would be able to "view complete audit work papers with all information included and for the PCAOB to retain information as needed".

"The PCAOB has direct access to interview and take testimony from all personnel associated with the audits the PCAOB inspects or investigates," it said.

Regulatory needs

The deal comes against the backdrop of inflamed tensions between Washington and Beijing following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which China views as a renegade province to be reunified with the mainland, by force if necessary.

The Chinese securities regulator said keeping Chinese companies listed in the United States benefited investors, companies and both countries.

Friday's agreement signals that both sides have "made a crucial step to solve the audit regulatory issue of US-listed Chinese companies through enhanced cooperation", according to the CSRC statement.

"It is in line with the hope and expectation of the markets... if cooperation afterwards satisfies each side's regulatory needs, there is hope that the audit issue will be resolved, and passive delisting will be avoided."