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US Air Force captain arrested for alleged drink driving in Okinawa

The US military has tightened discipline after a US serviceman was arrested for alleged robbery and murder in Okinawa.

Japanese police arrested a 27-year-old US Air Force captain on Nov 14 on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol in Okinawa, amid continued US military efforts to curb misconduct among its personnel.

Omena Mushale, assigned to Kadena Air Base, was arrested at the scene in Okinawa for allegedly violating Japan’s road traffic law.

The arrest comes as drink driving cases involving US military personnel continue to occur.

The US military has implemented steps to tighten discipline following the arrest of a US serviceman in October for alleged robbery and murder in Naha, raising concerns about misconduct among American troops stationed in the southern Japanese prefecture.

Mushale allegedly drove a car while intoxicated in Okinawa at around 3.10am on Nov 14 .

He partially denied the allegation, saying he thought it would be fine because his home was nearby, even though some alcohol remained in his system.

According to the police, officers on patrol spotted Mushale driving out of a parking lot in an entertainment district lined with bars and restaurants catering to US military personnel.

They stopped him for questioning after he accelerated.

A test detected an alcohol concentration of less than 0.5mg per litre of breath, the police said.

The US military initially imposed a midnight-to-5am curfew for 30 days from Oct 9 as a period of reflection. But another serviceman was arrested on suspicion of drink driving during the period, prompting stricter measures.

The military extended the curfew for lower-ranking personnel through Dec 7, while banning all service members from drinking alcohol outside their homes between midnight and 5am. KYODO NEWS