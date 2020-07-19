Urumqi in 'wartime mode' with 16 new cases

SHANGHAI • Urumqi, the capital of China's far-western Xinjiang, has gone into "wartime mode" and launched an emergency response plan after the city reported 16 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

State broadcaster CCTV cited officials as saying yesterday that the city had stopped gatherings and ordered communities to restrict visits to other households.

It urged people not to make unnecessary trips outside the city and ordered tests for anyone needing to leave Urumqi. It has also carried out city-wide free testing as part of a"wartime" response, officials said.

On its Weibo account yesterday, the regional government said all recent new infections and asymptomatic cases reported in the autonomous region were in Urumqi.

Ms Rui Baoling, director of the disease control and prevention centre in Urumqi, said the city's recent cases were associated with a cluster of activities in Tianshan district. She did not say what the activities were.

"The epidemic has developed rapidly," Ms Rui said.

As of Friday, Xinjiang reported a total of 17 cases, plus 11 asymptomatic cases. It reported another 12 asymptomatic cases as of noon yesterday.

Epidemic control measures in the city have led to the cancellation of more than 600 scheduled flights at Urumqi Diwopu International Airport, or over 80 per cent of the usual daily total, figures from aviation data firm Variflight showed. Urumqi also suspended subway services from late Thursday.

Including the 16 cases in Urumqi, China reported 22 new coronavirus cases on the mainland for Friday, up from 10 a day earlier, the health authority said yesterday. Six others were imported cases. China reported 14 new asymptomatic patients, up from five a day earlier.

REUTERS