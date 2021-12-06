Uphold principle that religions in China must be Chinese in orientation, says Xi

BEIJING (CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) President Xi Jinping has stressed the importance of enhancing the religious sector's recognition of the motherland, the Chinese nation and culture, the Communist Party of China and socialism with Chinese characteristics.

The measures will help develop religions in the Chinese context, Xi said.

He urged education on nationalism, collectivism, socialism and an improved understanding of history in the religious sector to guide the adaptation of religions to socialist society.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while addressing a two-day national conference on work related to religious affairs, which concluded on Saturday in Beijing.

Stressing the importance of religious affairs in the work of the party and the state, he highlighted the need to uphold and develop a religious theory of socialism with Chinese characteristics, work in line with the party's basic policy on religious affairs, and uphold the principle that religions in China must be Chinese in orientation.

He also asked for efforts to rally religious people around the party and government, foster positive and healthy relations among religions, support religious groups in strengthening self-education, and improve the management of religious work under the rule of law.

Xi said that religious activities must be carried out within the scope stipulated by laws and regulations, and should not impair the well-being of citizens, offend public order and good morals or interfere with educational, judicial and administrative affairs as well as social life.

He emphasised training of a team of party and government officials familiar with the Marxist view on religion and religious affairs, and competent enough to engage in work related to religious people.

In his speech, Xi emphasised the full and faithful implementation of the party's policy on freedom of religious beliefs, respecting people's religious beliefs and managing religious affairs in accordance with the law.

Religious and nonreligious people share common fundamental interests, both politically and economically, he said.

Xi also urged that the necessary support and assistance be provided to religious groups, which serve as the bridge for the party and government to unite and contact religious figures and believers.