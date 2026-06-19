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One person dies after being hit by Japan’s bullet train; service disrupted for three hours

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The company urged people to avoid using its bullet train services for the remainder of the day due to major delays and crowds at train stations.

The company urged people to avoid using its bullet train services for the remainder of the day due to major delays and crowds at train stations.

PHOTO: ST FILE

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Services on the Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train resumed after being temporarily halted for about three hours following an incident in which a person entered the tracks at Hamamatsu station in Shizuoka prefecture, central Japan, and was fatally hit, the operator and local police said on June 19.

JR Central said services had resumed on the Tokaido Shinkansen line at 8.48pm local time. The Sanyo Shinkansen line has also restarted operations.

The company urged people to avoid using its bullet train services for the remainder of the day due to major delays and crowds at train stations.

The incident occurred at around 5.40pm local time, involving a bullet train bound for Hakata, JR Central said.

According to local police, the person who entered the tracks was pronounced dead at the scene. Based on security camera footage, they do not suspect foul play.

The local fire authorities said they had received an emergency call from the operator that “a person was hit by a shinkansen”. They have not received any reports of injuries among the passengers.

Train stations from Tokyo westward were packed with tourists and people trying to head home from work trips. Long lines snaked around the ticket counters at Tokyo station, while others looked to highway buses as an alternative means of travel. KYODO NEWS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.