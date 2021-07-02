Unmasked, tens of thousands join in CCP's centenary event

As crowds streamed into spectator stands at Tiananmen Square just after 4.30am yesterday, the sky was already brightened by summer's early dawn.

Some 70,000 spectators had gathered in the heart of the Chinese capital to celebrate the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The festivities began with a mass singing of communist songs - including Without The Communist Party, There Will Be No New China and Socialism Is Good - exhorting the people to be loyal to and keep faith with the party.

In the run-up to the 100th anniversary, the CCP had been drawing attention to its achievements, including its efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and the eradication of absolute poverty.

Yesterday morning, it again sought to drive home the message of its supremacy over Covid-19, telling spectators - who had entered the square masked - to remove their face masks just before the festivities.

For weeks, the CCP had kept the details of the celebrations under wraps. All that was known was that Chinese President Xi Jinping, leader of the party, would give a speech in the morning.

Dressed in a Mao suit, Mr Xi delivered a 70-minute speech, stressing the centrality of the party and pointing to how it had led China from a nation where "people could not keep warm and their bellies full" to its "moderately prosperous status" today.

"In order to realise the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, the CCP united and led the Chinese people through bloody battles, and proved to be indomitable," he said.

He also sounded a warning against external forces that would try to "bully" or pressure China.

"Anyone who thinks of doing this will smash their heads bloody against the Great Wall of steel formed by the flesh and blood of 1.4 billion Chinese people," he said to loud cheers from the crowds.

About 20 minutes into his speech, a light drizzle started and turned into a steady downpour. Parts of the speech were drowned out by many reaching for their ponchos.

The celebration was attended by top Chinese leadership, including former president Hu Jintao. Television images did not appear to show former president Jiang Zemin in attendance.

While Mr Xi's speech was the focus of the celebration, the party also took the chance to show off its latest air force hardware in a fly-past involving J-20 stealth fighters and Z-8 heavy lift helicopters. The aircraft carried the party flag and four banners with slogans.

Other helicopter and jet formations streaked past the crowds, forming the numbers 100 and 71, representing the date July 1.

Never mind that the actual date of the CCP's first party congress is July 23.

At the end of the programme, the party released thousands of pigeons and balloons into the sky.

State news agency Xinhua reported earlier that more than 14,000 people had been involved in rehearsals of the parade.

Security in the area had been tightened in the run-up to the big day. Tiananmen Square was sealed off, schools and subway stations were shut, and residents in the vicinity were told to remain at home until the festivities ended.