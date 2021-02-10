Unlikely that virus leaked from Wuhan lab: WHO

A World Health Organisation (WHO) investigation in China found it "extremely unlikely" that the coronavirus had leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan, experts from the mission said yesterday.

It was more likely that the virus had jumped to humans from an animal host, said Dr Peter Ben Embarek, who headed the mission.

He added that scientists should instead explore if a frozen wild animal could, under the right conditions, be conducive to the rapid spread of the virus.

Dr Embarek was sharing findings from the WHO-led mission in Wuhan as the team wrapped up its visit yesterday.