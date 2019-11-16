University head threatens to call in 'assistance' if outsiders don't leave

HONG KONG • The president of The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), which anti-government protesters have turned into a fortress stockpiled with petrol bombs, and bows and arrows, have threatened to call in "assistance" unless all non-students leave.

Last night, CHUK president and vice-chancellor Rocky Tuan, together with eight other university heads, also issued a statement calling for the government to resolve the political deadlock that is out of the hands of tertiary institutions.

The heads, in the statement, said that no political viewpoint would give anyone "a licence to damage property, employ physical threats, or use violence against individuals", the South China Morning Post reported.

The statement also noted the government's response has not been effective so far.

"The government must take the lead with swift and concrete action to resolve this political deadlock and to restore safety and public order now," said the chiefs of the nine universities, including City University of Hong Kong, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

CUHK's Professor Tuan earlier yesterday said in an open letter that all outsiders must leave.

"Universities are places to study, not to resolve political disputes, or even a battlefield to create weapons and use force," he said.

Last night, the four-day occupation of the CUHK appeared to be ending as more protesters began to leave the campus. There were about 200 protesters there yesterday compared with at least 1,000 two days ago.

Remaining protesters at the CUHK hunkered down on the bridge over the Tolo highway, which runs along the side of the leafy campus. Protesters had blocked it this week and clashed with police, throwing debris and petrol bombs onto the road linking the largely rural New Territories with the Kowloon peninsula to the south.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung, Hong Kong's No. 2 official, yesterday promised "more decisive measures" to stop protest violence, including suspending civil servants who are arrested during demonstrations.

Mr Cheung - joined by Civil Service Secretary Joshua Law, Transport Secretary Frank Chan, Education Secretary Kevin Yeung and Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Secretary Patrick Nip - said the departments would step up coordination.

Mr Law said civil servants should make it their responsibility to suppress violence.

While Mr Cheung declined to rule out further invocations of the city's powerful Emergency Regulations Ordinance, he reaffirmed that the city would hold district council elections as planned on Nov 24.

