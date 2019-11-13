Universities in Hong Kong emerge as new battleground

A university student running from riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) yesterday. Universities have emerged as a new battleground with sustained clashes at major campuses for the first time. Police fired tear gas at City University in Kowloon Tong, beneath the Lion Rock, and at the Chinese University on the other side of the mountain, where protesters threw petrol bombs and bricks at police. Masked activists also built barricades and blocked roads at Hong Kong University, while at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, clashes broke out as police tried to arrest a female student. Last night, police deployed water cannon on CUHK's Shatin campus. A paramedic said about 20 to 30 protesters were injured by sponge grenades or tear gas canisters. At least eight tertiary institutions, including City, Polytechnic, Baptist, Education, Open and Chinese universities, as well as the University of Hong Kong and University of Science and Technology, said classes will be suspended again today.

