United Airlines plans to resume Hong Kong flights from January

HONG KONG - United Airlines is planning to resume flying to Hong Kong as soon as January, becoming one of a handful of major airlines to return to the city, which has largely been cut off from the outside world since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Chicago-based carrier is evaluating plans to relaunch services from San Francisco in 2023, sources familiar with the matter said.

The deliberations come after Hong Kong in September axed mandatory hotel quarantine for inbound travellers, bringing to an end more than two and a half years of restrictions that left the once thriving Asian hub bereft of tourists.

At the height of the pandemic, mandatory quarantine stretched to three weeks. For a significant time, entry was limited to Hong Kong residents only.

Throughout the pandemic, Cathay Pacific has been the only airline with non-stop flights between Hong Kong and the United States.

Once United resumes flights, it will be the sole US carrier flying to Hong Kong after American Airlines permanently suspended its routes from Dallas and Los Angeles.

United suspended passenger flights to Hong Kong on Feb 8, 2020. Apart from a brief resumption in July 2020 that lasted just one day, it has mostly flown cargo-only flights in and out of the city.

Mr Koji Nagata, a United Airlines spokesman, said the carrier is "currently evaluating the market demand and operating environment to determine when it's right for us to resume flight operations to Hong Kong".

A handful of foreign carriers announced increases in services to Hong Kong in recent weeks, including Singapore Airlines, which is increasing flights to three times daily from two starting at the end of October, and All Nippon Airways, which will add Tokyo Haneda services to complement its Narita links to Hong Kong.

British Airways two weeks ago confirmed the resumption of flights in December after frequently pushing back its relaunch over the past few months. BLOOMBERG