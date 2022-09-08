Unification Church ex-members in Japan rail at politicians who embraced it

TOKYO - When Mr Sun Myung Moon, the Korean founder of the Unification Church, needed money for its extensive spiritual and business ventures, he would look to Japan, according to some former members.

"Senior officials would tell us he needed hundreds of millions of dollars, and that Japan had to pay," said Kanazawa University Professor Masaki Nakamasa, who was a member of the church for 11-and-a-half years until 1992.

Mr Moon, a self-proclaimed Messiah, died in 2012. His church's doctrine still urges its tens of thousands of Japanese members to make donations to atone for atrocities perpetrated during their country's 1910-1945 occupation of Korea.

According to church dogma, Japan is an Eve nation that, by consorting with the devil, betrayed Korea, portrayed as Adam.

Mr Kwak Chung Hwan, who was Mr Moon's deputy until the late 2000s, said the Unification Church treated its followers in Japan like "an economic army" to raise donations. He said the organisation should apologise for the excesses of its leadership in the country.

In a statement, the church dismissed Mr Kwak's comment, saying he had discredited the organisation and its followers.

Ties that bind

While dozens of ex-members in Japan have sued the church since the 1980s over its fundraising, many former followers have hesitated until now to discuss their experiences publicly due to social stigma and fear of repercussions from their families.

The assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe in July, however, has opened a national debate in Japan over the Unification Church and has shone a spotlight on its close ties with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

The suspect in the killing, 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, accused the church of impoverishing his family, according to police. In social media posts before the killing, he blamed Mr Abe for supporting the religious group.

Starting with Mr Abe's grandfather - ex-prime minister Nobusuke Kishi - the church openly cultivated relations with LDP leaders, based on their shared opposition to communism.

Mr Abe, like many other LDP lawmakers, spoke at church-related events, and his government removed the church from a list of organisations monitored by the Public Security Intelligence Agency.

Since Mr Abe's killing, Japanese media have detailed ties between the church and dozens of LDP lawmakers.

The party has acknowledged many individual lawmakers have ties to the church, but it said there was no organisational link to the LDP itself.

'Our lives were worth less than our votes'