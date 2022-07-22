Ukraine war forcing Beijing to do rethink on Taiwan: CIA chief

ASPEN (Colorado) • China appears determined on using force in Taiwan, with Russia's experience in Ukraine affecting Beijing's calculations on when and how - not whether - to invade, said the US Central Intelligence Agency's (CIA) chief.

Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum, CIA director William Burns said China likely saw in Ukraine that "you don't achieve quick, decisive victories with underwhelming force".

Mr Burns said he "wouldn't underestimate President Xi (Jinping)'s determination to assert China's control" over self-ruling Taiwan, though he played down speculation that Mr Xi could move on Taiwan after a key meeting of the party later this year.

However, Mr Burns added that the risks "become higher, it seems to us, the further into this decade that you get".

He said China was "unsettled" when looking at Russia's five-month-old war in Ukraine, which he characterised as a "strategic failure" for President Vladimir Putin as he had hoped to topple the Kyiv government within a week.

"Our sense is that it probably affects less the question of whether the Chinese leadership might choose some years down the road to use force to control Taiwan, but how and when they would do it," Mr Burns said.

"I suspect the lesson that the Chinese leadership and military are drawing is that you've got to amass overwhelming force if you're going to contemplate that in the future."

China has also likely learnt that it has to "control the information space" and "do everything you can to shore up your economy against the potential for sanctions", he said in an interview with NBC News.

Speaking before Mr Burns at the forum, China's Ambassador to the US Qin Gang said Beijing still prefers "peaceful reunification", and he accused the United States of supporting "independence" forces in Taiwan, where President Tsai Ing-wen has asserted the island's separate identity.

"No conflict and no war is the biggest consensus between China and the United States," Mr Qin said.

China regards Taiwan as a renegade province awaiting reunification with the mainland, by force if necessary. Under a law passed by Congress when Washington switched recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979, the US is required to provide weapons to Taiwan for its self-defence.

The Pentagon said last Friday that the State Department had approved the potential sale of military technical assistance to Taiwan worth an estimated US$108 million (S$150 million).

Meanwhile, former US defence secretary Mark Esper said yesterday he would inform Washington about Taiwan's concerns about the speed of arms sales to the island and the need to get greater access to weapons such as portable missiles.

Mr Esper was visiting Taiwan under the auspices of the Atlantic Council think-tank and he had meetings with senior leaders including Ms Tsai. He said Taiwan is never going to be able to match China in terms of conventional power, and the island should be studying how Ukraine has fought Russia using asymmetric or unconventional strategies.

