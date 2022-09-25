Typhoon Talas lashes central Japan, killing two

TOKYO - A typhoon lashed central Japan on Saturday with torrential rain and fierce winds, killing two people and leaving tens of thousands of homes without power, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Shizuoka city, south-west of the capital Tokyo, was hit especially hard, seeing a record 417mm of precipitation since the rain started on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

Winds at the centre of Typhoon Talas were blowing at about 65kmh, with peak gusts of about 90kmh, it said.

A man in his 40s was killed in a landslide and a 29-year-old man was found dead after his car plunged into a reservoir, Kyodo reported.

About 120,000 households also suffered power cuts, supplier Chubu Electric Power Grid said, adding that a landslide had knocked over two electricity pylons.

"We apologise deeply for the inconvenience caused by this power outage," the company said on Twitter. "The outage is being prolonged due to landslides, among other factors, but we are doing all we can to fix it as swiftly as possible."

By Saturday afternoon, power had returned to the majority of households, though some 2,800 were still without power.

Chubu Electric Power Grid estimated that it would take a few months for the pylons to be restored, according to Kyodo.

JR Central restarted some of its bullet train services, which had been suspended from Friday evening because of the rain.

Although the JMA downgraded the typhoon to an extratropical cyclone on Saturday morning, it forecast further torrential rain in Shizuoka and urged caution for landslides and flooding.

Yokohama city, some 30km south of Tokyo, also issued an evacuation advisory at about noon on Saturday to about 3,000 residents.

Typhoon Nanmadol, one of the biggest storms to hit Japan in years, killed at least two people and brought ferocious winds and record rainfall to the west of the country last Monday.

Meanwhile, the Philippines' disaster agency said on Saturday that it was on high alert as a tropical storm was expected to bring heavy rainfall and severe winds to the northern provinces, some of which were hit by a cyclone last month.

Tropical storm Noru was forecast to bring rains over several provinces, including Cagayan and Isabela, from Saturday night and make landfall on Sunday, weather forecasters said.

Noru, with sustained winds of up to 110kmh, comes after tropical storm Ma-On caused three deaths in the northern Philippines in August, as it brought heavy rains that flooded communities and caused landslides.

Separately, eastern Canada was on Saturday also hit by a powerful storm with hurricane-force winds, nearly a week after it devastated parts of the Caribbean.

The US National Hurricane Centre said the centre of the storm, now called Post-Tropical Cyclone Fiona, was crossing eastern Nova Scotia, bringing high winds and heavy rains

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delayed his departure on Saturday for Japan, where he was to attend the funeral of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, to receive briefings and support the government's emergency response, press secretary Cecely Roy said on Twitter.

