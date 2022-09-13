Typhoon Muifa intensifies, expected to make landfall in eastern China

Muifa has intensified into a strong typhoon and is expected to strengthen as it moves through the East China Sea. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
8 min ago

BEIJING - Muifa has intensified into a strong typhoon and is expected to strengthen as it moves through the East China Sea, making landfall on Wednesday in the coastal areas of Zhejiang province, the Chinese national weather forecaster warned on Tuesday.

The Central Meteorological Administration (CMA), which issued an "orange" warning, said Muifa's centre was around 490km south-east of Xiangshan city in Zhejiang province.

Weather forecasters issued warnings for gale force winds along affected areas.

China has a four-tier, colour-coded weather-warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

The typhoon, China's twelfth of the year, will continue to move in a northwest direction after making landfall, and then gradually weaken, CMA said.

State television reported the likelihood of big waves in the southern part of the East China Sea and treacherous sea conditions in Zhejiang and Fujian coastal waters due to Muifa. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Typhoon Muifa heading for Shanghai, Asia's largest container shipping hub
'Very strong' Typhoon Muifa approaches Japan southern islands

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top