Typhoon Muifa heading for Shanghai, Asia's largest container shipping hub

SHANGHAI - Asia's largest container shipping hub may face another major storm as Typhoon Muifa bears down on Shanghai and nearby Ningbo.

The US Joint Typhoon Warning Centre projects the typhoon's path will hit the ports on China's east coast Wednesday. The storm follows close on the heels of Super Typhoon Hinnamnor, which brushed past the vital shipping hub last week, temporarily closing Shanghai's major container port of Yangshan.

Typhoon Muifa is currently located east of Taiwan, headed northward with maximum wind gusts of 193kmh, according to the US warning center.

Last week's storm scattered ships out of the mega-hub, and the queue of vessels is still above the 50-day average as the ports recover, according to Bloomberg data.

Despite the recent severe weather, Asia has had a relatively quiet storm season. North-west Pacific typhoon activity this year is forecast to be 35 per cent below normal, according to Tropical Storm Risk. BLOOMBERG