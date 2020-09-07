Typhoon Haishen lashes southern Japan

TOKYO • Typhoon Haishen battered Japan's southern mainland yesterday, cutting off power to tens of thousands of homes and prompting the authorities to call for 1.8 million people to evacuate.

The centre of the storm was tracking close to the coast of Kagoshima prefecture in southern Kyushu island yesterday evening, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. It was not clear if it would make landfall in Kyushu or remain just off the coast as it heads towards South Korea.

The typhoon had cut off power to about 180,000 homes, public broadcaster NHK said, adding that public transport services were all stopped in the affected prefectures.

The authorities have urged evacuations for people in areas across seven prefectures in southern Japan, NHK said, an effort that was complicated by social distancing that meant evacuation centres could take fewer people than normal. Companies including Toyota Motor and Canon planned to shutter factories.

"This typhoon is headed towards and may potentially make landfall in Kyushu, bringing record rains, winds, waves and high tides," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at a meeting with Cabinet ministers. "I am asking that people exercise the utmost caution."

A Twitter post showed trees on Yakushima, an island 100km south of Kagoshima city, shaking violently in strong winds and driving rain.

Elderly citizens wearing face masks were gathering at evacuation centres in Kagoshima and other parts of southern Japan, footage on NHK showed.

Two injuries had been reported, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, and the authorities were advising the highest levels of caution because of the risk of damage from high winds, flooding and landslides.

The typhoon is forecast to have sustained winds of up to 216kmh by today, the meteorological agency said. The storm was expected to approach the Goto Islands west of Nagasaki around 3am today (2am Singapore time) and then move to the Korean peninsula, the agency said.

One evacuation centre in Miyazaki has reached its capacity and stopped accepting evacuees as a precaution against the coronavirus, according to NHK.

Airlines have cancelled more than 500 flights departing from Okinawa and southern Japan, NHK said. The bullet train service in southern and western Japan was suspended, it added.

Canon said it will suspend operations at four manufacturing units, affecting seven factories in Kyushu today, while Toyota decided to halt work at three plants in Fukuoka.

Daihatsu Motor's factories in Oita and Fukuoka prefectures will be suspended during the morning shift today, a company spokesman said. Sony planned to shut production in Kagoshima, Kumamoto and Nagasaki prefectures from yesterday, a spokesman said.

Japan's coastguard last Saturday suspended its search for crew missing from a cattle ship that capsized in the East China Sea because of the typhoon.

Typhoon Haishen follows Typhoon Maysak, which smashed into the Korean peninsula last Thursday, leaving at least two dead and thousands temporarily without power.

